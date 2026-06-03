Amazon's going back to the Stargate drawing board The series from Martin Gero is no longer moving forward as the streamer didn't think it had broad appeal.

Sure, maybe it’s never had the mainstream popularity of Stars Trek and Wars, but Stargate does have a pretty dedicated fan base. That, apparently, is not enough for Amazon, however. According to Variety, the Stargate series that the streamer began developing last November died on the way back to its home planet. The series was set to be from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Martin Gero, who got his start as a writer on the original Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis.