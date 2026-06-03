Amazon's going back to the Stargate drawing board

The series from Martin Gero is no longer moving forward as the streamer didn't think it had broad appeal.

By Drew Gillis  |  June 3, 2026 | 10:25am
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Amazon's going back to the Stargate drawing board

Sure, maybe it’s never had the mainstream popularity of Stars Trek and Wars, but Stargate does have a pretty dedicated fan base. That, apparently, is not enough for Amazon, however. According to Variety, the Stargate series that the streamer began developing last November died on the way back to its home planet. The series was set to be from writer, executive producer, and showrunner Martin Gero, who got his start as a writer on the original Stargate SG-1 and Stargate Atlantis

Gero’s version of the show supposedly sparked concern among Amazon execs for lacking mainstream appeal, according to one anonymous person who spoke to Variety. The company apparently is looking to make a Stargate that has the potential to reach beyond its existing (albeit very dedicated) fan base. Back when the news was first announced, it sounded like the series would exist at least partially within the previous continuity of Stargate, though any specific plot details were never shared. The search for this series continues, as has been the case since 2022, though it’ll now happen without Gero. Per Variety, he still has an overall deal with Amazon and will continue to work on other projects there.

 
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