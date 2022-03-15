When Stephanie Beatriz sang “Waiting On A Miracle” for Encanto, her life imitated art, presumably more than the actor—who was pregnant at the time—expected when she signed on for the film. In an interview with Variety, the former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared that she was actually in labor while recording the vocals. You know, a totally chill and normal experience.



Instead of letting the crew know that the arrival of her own “miracle” was imminent, she kept it a secret.

“I didn’t want to tell anybody at Disney because I didn’t want anyone to freak out, but I was already having some contractions when we were scheduled to record that day,” she recalls in the interview. “I was like ‘Well, fingers crossed I finish the song before [the baby] comes!’” Her daughter Rosaline was born the next day.

The Disney movie’s director Byron Howard confirms that nobody on set was privy to what was going on. “We knew she was very, very, very, very ready to have that baby. But she did not tell us she was almost, almost ready,” he says.

Beatriz also talks about how much the role of Mirabel, the heroine who initially was the black sheep of the family due to her being the only one without magical powers, means to her. “Most of [my roles] I disappear into the character, and in a weird way it’s the same with this because it’s the most ‘like me’ role I’ve ever played, yet I’ve disappeared. It’s not my face, it’s an animated person,” she says.

Encanto is Disney’s first Latinx-focused animated film and it received the Academy Award nominations: Best Animated Feature, Best Original Score, and Best Original Song.



However, “Waiting On A Miracle” and “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” (the song that dethroned Frozen’s “Let It Go” as the one driving parents crazy these days) weren’t nominated for Best Original Song, it was “Dos Oruguitas” that received the honor.

Encanto is currently available to stream on Disney Plus.