The Oscars will return for its second post-quarantine year next month and the list of nominees for the 94th annual ceremony is officially here.
Last year, the awards ceremony was moved from its usual home at the luxe Dolby Theatre to Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. At the time, the move was a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This year, though, the Oscars will return to Hollywood Blvd.
Though the Oscars ceremony is returning to normalcy in some ways, there’s still a couple of big changes to expect that night. This year, there are 10 films nominated for Best Picture. In past years, there have been about eight or nine Best Picture nominees.
The other change? Well, though the annual ceremony has been without a host the last few years, the Academy has promised the return of emcees this time around. However, no official host has been announced yet.
According to Variety, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have both been approached. When asked about the possible hosting gig, Poehler was pretty noncommittal. “It’s an interesting time. So again, who knows…” Poehler told the outlet in an interview discussing her Sundance documentary. “Everything feels like it’s truly in flux in every way. I’m open to all things. I try to keep an open mind to all things.”
The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD
A classic Wii game reimagined
Originally launched for the Wii and built around the use of motion controls, the new version has added the option for just using buttons like a typical Zelda game.
This year, the Oscars nominees were announced at an event led by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will air on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.
The list of nominees is below and will be updated as the announcements roll in.
The nominees for the 2022 Oscars are:
Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Adapted Screenplay
Coda
Dune
Drive My Car
The Lost Daughter
The Power Of The Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person In The World
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog
Troy Kotsur, Coda
J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos
Kodi Smit- McPhee, The Power of The Dog
Best Animated Feature
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
Raya And The Last Dragon