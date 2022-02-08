The Oscars will return for its second post-quarantine year next month and the list of nominees for the 94th annual ceremony is officially here.

Last year, the awards ceremony was moved from its usual home at the luxe Dolby Theatre to Union Station in Downtown Los Angeles. At the time, the move was a way to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. This year, though, the Oscars will return to Hollywood Blvd.

Though the Oscars ceremony is returning to normalcy in some ways, there’s still a couple of big changes to expect that night. This year, there are 10 films nominated for Best Picture. In past years, there have been about eight or nine Best Picture nominees.

The other change? Well, though the annual ceremony has been without a host the last few years, the Academy has promised the return of emcees this time around. However, no official host has been announced yet.

According to Variety, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey have both been approached. When asked about the possible hosting gig, Poehler was pretty noncommittal. “It’s an interesting time. So again, who knows…” Poehler told the outlet in an interview discussing her Sundance documentary. “Everything feels like it’s truly in flux in every way. I’m open to all things. I try to keep an open mind to all things.”

This year, the Oscars nominees were announced at an event led by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan. The 94th Academy Awards ceremony will air on ABC on March 27 at 8 p.m. ET.



The list of nominees is below and will be updated as the announcements roll in.

The nominees for the 2022 Oscars are:



Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter



Ariana DeBose, West Side Story



Judi Dench, Belfast



Kirsten Dunst, The Power Of The Dog



Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard





Best Adapted Screenplay

Coda



Dune



Drive My Car



The Lost Daughter



The Power Of The Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast



Don’t Look Up



King Richard



Licorice Pizza



The Worst Person In The World





Best Supporting Actor



Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power Of The Dog



Troy Kotsur, Coda



J.K. Simmons, Being The Ricardos



Kodi Smit- McPhee, The Power of The Dog



Best Animated Feature

Encanto



Flee



Luca



The Mitchells Vs. The Machines



Raya And The Last Dragon