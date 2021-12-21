The nominees for the 2022 Annie Awards have been announced and there’s already a clear frontrunner: Disney’s first Southeast Asian action-adventure Raya And The Last Dragon. The film, which features Kelly Marie Tran in the lead voice-acting role, racked up 10 nominations, including Best Feature and Best Voice Acting.



Disney’s Encanto, which features Stephanie Beatriz and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, scored nine nominations. Pixar’s Luca and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machine each scored eight nominations.

On the TV side, Arcane leads the pack with nine nominations, including Best TV/Media - General Audience. Netflix’s Maya And The Three scored seven nominations, while Love, Death + Robots scored five.



The 49th annual Annie Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Frank Gladstone, the executive producer of the awards, says they are planning for “an in-person event with all the trimmings.”

Below is a list of some of the nominees for the 2022 Annie Awards; the full list of nominees can be viewed here.



Best Feature

Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Luca, Pixar Animation Studios

Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios

Sing 2, Illumination

The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix

Best Indie Feature

Belle

Flee

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Pompo the Cinephile

The Summit Of The Gods

Best Special Production

For Auld Lang Syne

La Vie de Château

Mum Is Pouring Rain

Namoo

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down



Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Fingers-loose

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: Ice



Star Wars: Visions

Episode: The Duel, Kamikaze Douga

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: The Dance



Best FX – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: Oil And Water

Castlevania

Episode: The Endings

Maya And The Three

Episode: The Sun And The Moon

Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Episode: Broadcast Special

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

Episode: Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

Best FX – Feature

Belle

Encanto

Raya And The Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

Love, Death + Robots

Episode: All Through the House

Namoo

Episode: Namoo Animated Short

Ultra City Smiths

Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip

We the People

Episode: Active Citizenship

Best Character Animation – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Raya And The Last Dragon

The Boss Baby: Family Business

Wish Dragon

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Flora & Ulysses

Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

The Suicide Squad

The Tomorrow War

Y: The Last Man

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Disney Wonderful Worlds

It Takes Two

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Madrid Noir

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved

Batman: The Long Halloween Part One

Episode: Broadcast Special

Kid Cosmic

Episode: The Rings of Power

Maya And The Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon



Yuki 7

Episode: They Called Her Number Seven

Best Character Design – Feature

Luca

Raya And The Last Dragon

Ron’s Gone Wrong

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Vivo

Best Direction – TV/ Media

Amphibia

Episode: True Colors



Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

Crossing Swords

Episode: Tent Pitching

Hilda And The Mountain King

Episode: Broadcast Special

Maya And The Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon

Best Direction – Feature

Belle

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Music – TV/ Media

Blush

Episode: Broadcast Short Film

Hilda And The Mountain King

Episode: Broadcast Special

Maya And The Three

Episode: The Sun and the Moon



Mila

Episode: Broadcast Short Film

Mira, Royal Detective

Episode: The Eid Mystery



Best Music – Feature

Encanto

Luca

Poupelle of Chimney Town

Raya And The Last Dragon

Vivo

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Arcane

Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down

Arlo The Alligator Boy

Episode: Broadcast Special

Centaurworld

Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash

DC Super Hero Girls

Episode: #EnterNightSting

Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

Episode: Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans

Best Voice Acting – Feature

John Leguizamo, Encanto

Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto

Jack Dylan Grazer, Luca

Kelly Marie Tran, Raya And The Last Dragon

Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Best Writing – TV/ Media

Arcane

Episode: The Monster You Created

Maya And The Three

Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull

Muppet Babies

Episode: Gonzo-Rella

The Mighty Ones

Episode: Berry’s Pet Threat

Tuca & Bertie

Episode: Planteau

Best Writing – Feature

Belle

Flee

Luca

Raya And The Last Dragon

The Mitchells vs. The Machines