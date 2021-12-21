The nominees for the 2022 Annie Awards have been announced and there’s already a clear frontrunner: Disney’s first Southeast Asian action-adventure Raya And The Last Dragon. The film, which features Kelly Marie Tran in the lead voice-acting role, racked up 10 nominations, including Best Feature and Best Voice Acting.
Disney’s Encanto, which features Stephanie Beatriz and music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, scored nine nominations. Pixar’s Luca and Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s The Mitchells Vs. The Machine each scored eight nominations.
On the TV side, Arcane leads the pack with nine nominations, including Best TV/Media - General Audience. Netflix’s Maya And The Three scored seven nominations, while Love, Death + Robots scored five.
The 49th annual Annie Awards ceremony is scheduled for February 26, 2022 at UCLA’s Royce Hall. Frank Gladstone, the executive producer of the awards, says they are planning for “an in-person event with all the trimmings.”
Below is a list of some of the nominees for the 2022 Annie Awards; the full list of nominees can be viewed here.
Best Feature
Encanto, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Luca, Pixar Animation Studios
Raya And The Last Dragon, Walt Disney Animation Studios
Sing 2, Illumination
The Mitchells vs. The Machines, Sony Pictures Animation for Netflix
Best Indie Feature
Belle
Flee
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko
Pompo the Cinephile
The Summit Of The Gods
Best Special Production
For Auld Lang Syne
La Vie de Château
Mum Is Pouring Rain
Namoo
The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Arcane
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Fingers-loose
Love, Death + Robots
Episode: Ice
Star Wars: Visions
Episode: The Duel, Kamikaze Douga
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: The Dance
Best FX – TV/Media
Arcane
Episode: Oil And Water
Castlevania
Episode: The Endings
Maya And The Three
Episode: The Sun And The Moon
Shaun The Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Episode: Broadcast Special
Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
Episode: Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
Best FX – Feature
Belle
Encanto
Raya And The Last Dragon
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Vivo
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
Love, Death + Robots
Episode: All Through the House
Namoo
Episode: Namoo Animated Short
Ultra City Smiths
Episode: The Little Baby Hand Pinky Grip
We the People
Episode: Active Citizenship
Best Character Animation – Feature
Encanto
Luca
Raya And The Last Dragon
The Boss Baby: Family Business
Wish Dragon
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Flora & Ulysses
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
The Suicide Squad
The Tomorrow War
Y: The Last Man
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Disney Wonderful Worlds
It Takes Two
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Madrid Noir
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Arcane
Episode: Some Mysteries Better Left Unsolved
Batman: The Long Halloween Part One
Episode: Broadcast Special
Kid Cosmic
Episode: The Rings of Power
Maya And The Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
Yuki 7
Episode: They Called Her Number Seven
Best Character Design – Feature
Luca
Raya And The Last Dragon
Ron’s Gone Wrong
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Vivo
Best Direction – TV/ Media
Amphibia
Episode: True Colors
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
Crossing Swords
Episode: Tent Pitching
Hilda And The Mountain King
Episode: Broadcast Special
Maya And The Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
Best Direction – Feature
Belle
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Best Music – TV/ Media
Blush
Episode: Broadcast Short Film
Hilda And The Mountain King
Episode: Broadcast Special
Maya And The Three
Episode: The Sun and the Moon
Mila
Episode: Broadcast Short Film
Mira, Royal Detective
Episode: The Eid Mystery
Best Music – Feature
Encanto
Luca
Poupelle of Chimney Town
Raya And The Last Dragon
Vivo
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Arcane
Episode: When These Walls Come Tumbling Down
Arlo The Alligator Boy
Episode: Broadcast Special
Centaurworld
Episode: Johnny Teatimes Be Best Competition: A Quest for the Sash
DC Super Hero Girls
Episode: #EnterNightSting
Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
Episode: Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans
Best Voice Acting – Feature
John Leguizamo, Encanto
Stephanie Beatriz, Encanto
Jack Dylan Grazer, Luca
Kelly Marie Tran, Raya And The Last Dragon
Abbi Jacobson, The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Best Writing – TV/ Media
Arcane
Episode: The Monster You Created
Maya And The Three
Episode: Chapter 4: The Skull
Muppet Babies
Episode: Gonzo-Rella
The Mighty Ones
Episode: Berry’s Pet Threat
Tuca & Bertie
Episode: Planteau
Best Writing – Feature
Belle
Flee
Luca
Raya And The Last Dragon
The Mitchells vs. The Machines