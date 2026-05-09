Stephen Colbert and his "very cuttable throat" know there's "no reason" to trust him with Lord Of The Rings
Colbert expressed his hope that his recently announced Lord Of The Rings film will be "something that is not fandom but drama."Stephen Colbert dressed up as Legolas for Entertainment Weekly, Screenshot: YouTube
With less than a month between now and the May 21 finale date for The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, its titular host has begun one last race over the media hurdles. That includes (per a new interview with THR) a whole lot of very careful talk about the politics of his ouster at CBS—noting that he had “a very cuttable throat” if the network was looking for sacrifices to the current White House and/or corporate regimes—but also some more detailed conversations about his next gig, writing a film set in the universe of his beloved Lord Of The Rings.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.