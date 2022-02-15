HBO has unveiled a first look at the forthcoming romance drama series, The Time Traveler’s Wife, from Doctor Who’s Steven Moffat. Moffat serves as executive producer of the forthcoming series.

Rose Leslie and Theo James lead the series as Clare Abshire and Henry DeTamble, respectively. Described as an “intricate and magical love story,” the series follows the married couple as they deal with the teeny tiny problem of time travel. Other cast members include Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

“What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again. Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the alter. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy,” Moffat said during the HBO’s TCA press conference.

“I do love a time travel story in general, as my career would suggest,” he adds.

Based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler’s Wife was previously adapted into a feature film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana. Moffat offered up the ways in which the film and series will differ, saying “We can tell the whole story, the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story.”

The Time Traveler’s Wife is slated to premiere on HBO sometime this spring. However, no exact date has been announced yet.