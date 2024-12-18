Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag trailer is out of sight Soderbergh’s latest caper sees Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchet playing spy games.

2025 is kicking off with two new movies from Steven Soderbergh and David Koepp. Capping off a trilogy of collaborations, succeeding Presence and Kimi, Soderbergh and Koepp are gearing up for some spy games with Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender. Black Bag, Soderbergh’s new caper, sees Fassbender and Blanchett in Mr. And Mrs. Smith relationship, i.e. two spies whose work-life balance (and national allegiances) are fucking up their marriage.

Here’s the synopsis:

BLACK BAG is a gripping spy drama about legendary intelligence agents George Woodhouse and his beloved wife Kathryn. When she is suspected of betraying the nation, George faces the ultimate test – loyalty to his marriage or his country.

Everyone looks to be in fine form here, with Fassbender back in Killer mode and Blanchet as icy cool as ever, planting the softest kiss on Fassbender at the top of the trailer. Plus, they have character names George Woodhouse and Kathryn St. Jean—real classy stuff. The movie also stars Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan.

Soderbergh and Koepp made for a fun quarantine thriller in Kimi, one of the only good movies about COVID lockdowns. Their next movie together, Presence, hits theaters in January.

Black Bag opens on March 14.