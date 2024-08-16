Steven Spielberg has eyes on Colin Firth for his next big movie, and more casting news of the week Nicolas Cage is also in final talks to play John Madden

It sounds like Steven Spielberg is lining up his next big project. Deadline is reporting this afternoon that Colin Firth is in “early talks” to join the director’s next feature. Emily Blunt was reportedly also circling the project back in May, but that is just about the extent of the information we have at this point. One other crumb: David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and 2002’s Spider-Man is also on board, and it sounds like this new project has aspirations of joining the category of those blockbusters, as the words “tentpole” and “event movie” are being tossed around. Being a Spielberg joint, that doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.

Check out more of this week’s casting news after the jump.