Steven Spielberg has eyes on Colin Firth for his next big movie, and more casting news of the week
Nicolas Cage is also in final talks to play John MaddenPhoto by: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Lyvans Boolaky/FilmMagic (via Getty Images)
It sounds like Steven Spielberg is lining up his next big project. Deadline is reporting this afternoon that Colin Firth is in “early talks” to join the director’s next feature. Emily Blunt was reportedly also circling the project back in May, but that is just about the extent of the information we have at this point. One other crumb: David Koepp, the writer of Jurassic Park, Mission: Impossible, and 2002’s Spider-Man is also on board, and it sounds like this new project has aspirations of joining the category of those blockbusters, as the words “tentpole” and “event movie” are being tossed around. Being a Spielberg joint, that doesn’t sound all that far-fetched.
Check out more of this week’s casting news after the jump.
- •Nicolas Cage is teaming with David O. Russell to play football legend John Madden in an upcoming biopic… specifically about Madden NFL, the video game. [via The Hollywood Reporter]
- •Yerin Ha has joined the fourth season of Bridgerton as Sophie Becket, the love interest to Benedict Bridgerton. [via Variety]
- •Industry’s My’hala has joined Zazie Baetz in They Will Kill You, a thriller set in a Manhattan high-rise. [via Deadline]
- •LaKeith Stanfield will join Jennifer Lawrence in Die, My Love, a thriller also featuring Robert Pattinson. Lawrence will play a rural mother struggling with psychosis; it’s not yet clear what Stanfield’s role will be. [via Deadline]
- •Matt Smith and Liev Schreiber will team with Darren Aronofsky in Caught Stealing, based on the books of Charlie Huston. Austin Butler, Zoe Kravitz, and Regina King were previously added to the cast. [via Deadline]
- •Riverdale High School alum Camila Mendes has joined the live-action Masters Of The Universe film as Teela. She will star opposite Nicholas Galitzine’s He-Man. [via Deadline]
- •Bill Camp, Lisagay Hamilton, Leslie Uggams, and Merritt Wever have all joined the third season of The Gilded Age. Camp will play JP Morgan—yes, that JP Morgan.
- •The Colleen Hooviverse is expanding as Dave Franco joins Regretting You, another feature from the It Ends With Us author. Allison Williams and Mckenna Grace have already joined the cast. [via Deadline]
- •Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki is returning to TV—for three episodes, at least. Per Deadline, he will have an arc on CBS’ Fire Country, where he will play “Camden, a SoCal firefighter and maverick with a surfer swagger who is a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s (Thieriot) raw talent.” Sounds like one cool dude.
- •Fargo star David Rysdahl has joined the confusingly-titled SOULM8TE. [via Deadline]
- •Amanda Brooks has joined Dexter: Original Sin. She will play Becca Spencer, the ex-wife of Patrick Dempsey’s Aaron Spencer. [via Deadline]
- •Sandro Rosta has joined Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as an undisclosed cadet. [via Deadline]
- •Amielynn Abellera, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Deepti Gupta, Shawn Hatosy, Brandon Mendez Homer, Michael Hyatt, Krystel V. McNeil, Alexandra Metz, Kristin Villanueva have all joined The Pitt, an upcoming Max series focusing on frontline healthcare workers in Pittsburgh. [via Deadline]
Join the discussion...