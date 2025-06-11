The Steven Universe is expanding

Welcome back to Beach City! Steven Universe is getting a new sequel, per Deadline. Original series creator Rebecca Sugar announced the new show, titled Steven Universe: Lars Of The Stars at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival on Tuesday.

Centered on supporting character Lars, the new animated series “follows Lars Barriga, eternal teenager and space outlaw, as he and his pirate crew smuggle contraband, evade the authorities, and uncover the darkest secrets of the fallen Gem Empire,” per its logline.

Cartoon Network Studios is developing Lars Of The Stars alongside Sugar and supervising director Ian Jones-Quartey, who will also executive produce. If officially green lit, the show will go on a new journey of its own; it’s setting a course for Prime Video to become the first Steven Universe title not to air on Cartoon Network. Past franchise entries include the original 2013 series, a feature film, Steven Universe: The Movie, in 2019, and a sequel series, Steven Universe Future, which ran from 2019-2020.

“I miss my world and my characters,” Sugar said at Annecy after performing an original song they wrote for Cartoon Network’s Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake. “I can’t wait to share [the sequel] with you and can’t thank you enough for all your support.”

Speaking of Adventure Time, there was also some more exciting news at the panel. That show is also getting a spin-off, Adventure Time: Side Quests, while Teen Titans Go! Has been renewed for season 10.

While we don’t know exactly where the new show will take Lars, there’s a lot of room for him to learn new things about himself and the universe around him. “I really wanted the big takeaway to be that it’s okay to be a work in progress,” Sugar told The A.V. Club around the release of the Steven Universe movie in 2019. “There’s this sort of false promise made by stories that there’s going to be an end, but you don’t stop growing. If you want to stop growing, it’s going to be really hard when [bad things] keep happening. The thing about the fact that we’re all always growing, is that it’s really an incredible opportunity every day to figure out how to be more and more of the person that you want to be.”