Filming their feud in Beef gave Steven Yeun and Ali Wong hives

Road rage “comedy” Beef is coming to Netflix on April 6, and that’s probably not a moment too soon for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, who are probably relieved to be done with it. Speaking at a South By Southwest Q&A (via Variety), Yeun mentioned that their “bodies shut down” when they were done filming, with Wong adding that both of them “broke out in hives” after the shoot. “Mine was on my face. His was all over his body because he’s weak like that,” Wong explained. She also noted that something gross happened to Yeun’s elbow, but wouldn’t elaborate for the sake of the audience.

Beef, which comes from creator Lee Sung Jin, stars Yeun and Wong as two people involved in a road rage incident (he almost backs into her car, or maybe she almost hits him while he’s backing out?). Whoever is truly at fault, a series of honks and curses turns into a full-blown feud as they try to systematically destroy each other. It’s like one of those funny TV prank wars, only sometimes it doesn’t seem very funny (we did put “comedy” in quotes up there, and the show is being billed as a “comedy drama”).

Jin also noted during the SXSW appearance that the inciting road rage incident in the show was based on something that really happened to him, with someone in a fancy SUV honking their horn and yelling at him before driving away. Like Yeun in the show, he decided to follow them after that, but he said that it “didn’t end like it did in the show—that’s why I’m here, able to talk to you today—but it definitely made me think about how we live in such subjective realities where we project onto people we don’t know.”