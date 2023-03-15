After Steven Yeun and Ali Wong both provided voices for the animated series Tuca & Bertie, the two actors will now be seen sharing the screen. However, instead of playing one of TV’s most wholesome and supportive couples, they’ll be at each others’ throats after a road rage incident gets out of hand.



Produced by A24 for Netflix, the 10-episode series delves into the characters’ own personal resentments that boil over and become directed at each other. In the new trailer, the tension grows until Wong’s character Amy is seen brandishing a pistol at her phone in what’s sure to be a much-memed moment, though per a recent profile of Wong in The Hollywood Reporter, the gun also gets put to a much different use. Meanwhile, Yeun’s character Danny, a contractor struggling to find work, seems to have a disturbing fixation on fire.

“I have a very full life that I’d love to get back to,” Amy tells Danny. “I’m gonna find you and take what little you have.”

BEEF | Official Trailer | Netflix

Directed by Lodge 49 vet Jake Schreier, Beef also co-stars Joseph Lee, Young Mazino, David Choe, Patti Yasutake, Maria Bello, Ashley Park, Justin H. Min, Mia Serafino, and Remy Holt.

Wong is already highly visible on Netflix, after producing three stand-up specials for the streamer and starring in the rom-com Always Be My Maybe. Tuca & Bertie began as a Netflix series before it was picked up by Adult Swim and subsequently canceled a second time. Wong is also a voice actor on Big Mouth and its spin-off Human Resources.

Yeun already has his next collaboration with Schreier lined up. The Nope actor will be making his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a mysterious villain in Thunderbolts, scheduled to hit theaters in July 2024. Yeun recently shared with Empire that the opportunity to work with Schreier again was a major part of the role’s appeal.

Beef arrives on Netflix on April 6.