STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Ultimately, the experience hinges on Fox’s unfiltered, charismatic narration of his own story, where he spends his life in character roles attempting to escape his vulnerability. Eventual disability notwithstanding, Fox’s stardom-fueled egotism and eventual fall back to earth are not so unusual in how celebrity is usually conceived, but Still is a solid reminder of why Fox is a magnetic camera presence and why he continues to be beloved, both as an actor and an activist for Parkinson’s research. As rote as many celebrity navel-gazing documentaries have become, it’s refreshing to see a film that can still find the strengths of the format.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres on Apple TV+ on May 12, 2023.