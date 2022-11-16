Joseph Quinn might soon go from shredding Metallica classics in order to distract hostile aliens to…being very, very quiet, so as not to draw the attention of hostile aliens. That’s per Deadline, which reports that Quinn is in talks to join Paramount’s A Quiet Place spinoff, Day One.

If he signs on to the project, British actor Quinn would join Lupita N yong’ o in a film that, from its title at least, definitely sounds like it’ll work as a prequel of sorts to the John Krasinski-created franchise. (Material also briefly covered in the opening segments of the long-delayed A Quiet Place Part II.) The goal, pretty obviously, is to extend A Quiet Place from a set of films both about, and made by, a single family (i.e., Krasinski and wife/co-star Emily Blunt) into a wider horror franchise for the studio. Day One is being written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who made his debut last year with the deceptively elegiac and beautiful cooking drama Pig.

Although Quinn’s worked regularly over the last decade or so, mostly in British productions, his career exploded over the last year after he took on the role of Eddie Munson on the most recent season of Stranger Things, a hard-rocking nerd who quickly became one of the show’s breakout characters. His name has since popped up on a whole bunch of “actor to watch” lists, and he was recently attached to a film adaptation of video-game-that-doesn’t-deserve-a-film-adaptation Lords Of The Fallen.

The first A Quiet Place came out in 2018, introducing audiences, with some success, both to its world where deadly aliens shh you with murder, as well as the idea that John Krasinski could make a pretty good low-key horror movie. The film’s sequel was about five seconds from release when the COVID-19 pandemic started seriously shutting down theaters in 2020; it bounced around the film schedule for a year before finally landing in theaters in May 2021.

Day One is expected to hit theaters in 2024; A Quiet Place Part III, meanwhile, is scheduled for 2025.