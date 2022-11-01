We know we just published our definitive list of the greatest scream queens in film history, but it may be time to update it very soon. That’s because Us star Lupita Nyong’o is set to lead another horror franchise—without that deliciously creepy tethered voice this time around. In fact, she may not make any sound at all.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star is in final negotiations to lead A Quiet Place: Day One, an upcoming spinoff based on the popular A Quiet Place films from director John Krasinski, per Deadline.

Day One will tell a completely new story from within the Quiet Place universe and is not meant to continue the story of Emily Blunt’s Evelyn and her remaining family members. (Somewhat confusingly, A Quiet Place Part III is also in development and is set to premiere 2025.) Day One will be directed by Pig’s Michael Sarnoski and is currently set to premiere March 8, 2024. While a cameo is “not out of the question,” Blunt and Krasinki likely won’t be reprising their roles in the spinoff.

Not much else is known about the plot, but we’re assuming from the title that it has at least something to do with the genesis of this hushed apocalypse. The blind aliens’ arrival on Earth was already covered in a flashback from A Quiet Place Part II, but since this is going to be yet another bona fide franchise now, it makes sense that Paramount would want to deepen the lore.

In the meantime, you can watch Nyong’o in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which premieres November 11 and is already expected to rule the box office. And while you’re waiting for that, you can also sob along to Rihanna’s first new single in six years, “Lift Me Up,” a ballad written in honor of the late Chadwick Boseman for the film’s soundtrack. Now that is something we absolutely won’t be quiet about.