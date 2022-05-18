We’ve been waiting a long time for the fourth season of Stranger Things, and the Duffer Brothers are rewarding our patience with many, many hours of content. Specifically, Matt Duffer told The Wrap, “Seven and nine in particular are movies. And nine is a long movie.”

Considering the rest of the episodes are already reportedly around an hour and fifteen minutes, we can only imagine that the longer ones are approaching Marvel movie length. Ross Duffer confirmed as much regarding the finale, admitting: “We’re still refining it but we will say that it is over two hours. It’s a big one.”

This is after they had already added an extra episode to the season order, Matt explained to The Wrap. He said, “The more we were writing, the more we realized we need more time in order for these reveals to land, in order for these storylines to work. Partway through we knew we needed to ask Netflix for nine episodes instead of eight and as we started shooting we realized, Oh these are mega-long episodes.”

What could possibly be going on in the Stranger Things universe that requires that much airtime? “A lot of it had to do with the fact that we had characters spread out in three locations and we had a lot more plot. It must be quadruple the plot we had in Season 3,” Matt explained . “That was our fun blockbuster season. This season we knew that Season 5 was going to be our last, we had to start revealing a lot.”

The fourth season of Stranger Things will be released in two parts, with “Volume One” landing on Netflix May 27. “Volume Two” premieres on July 1–so if you’re planning on binge watching, you might want to block out the whole weekend, because it’s going to be a long stretch to the finish line.