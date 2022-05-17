Let’s paint a picture of the world the last time Stranger Things unveiled a new season, way back in July 2019: There was no goddamn pandemic; the primary debates for the 2020 elections were just kicking off; Game Of Thrones’ atrocious series finale had aired only a few weeks prior; and Taylor Swift had barely begun her Lover era (let alone folklore, evermore, or any subsequent recordings). Given all that has transpired since, it’s understandable if you feel like Netflix’s beloved drama has been off-air for way longer than three summers. It’s exactly why this catch-up guide is so necessary.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things became a worldwide phenomenon after its 2016 debut. The Emmy-winning show is an homage to ’80s pop culture that delivers pulsating sci-fi suspense and features (mostly) excellent performances. Netflix has divided the highly anticipated fourth season’s supersized episodes into two halves. The first, consisting of five outings, debuts on May 27. The remaining four arrive on July 1. The streaming platform also confirmed that season five will be the show’s last. To prepare for the mysteries that lie ahead, let’s delve into everything that’s happened on Stranger Things so far.

What happened in Stranger Things seasons one and two?

After the 1983 disappearance of Hawkins, Indiana, teen Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), his three best pals (and fellow Dungeons & Dragons players) try to track him down with the help of a new friend, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). They soon discover that El has telekinetic powers, which grew stronger after she was experimented on by scientist Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine). Will’s determined mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) and town sheriff Jim Hopper (David Harbour) are also on the case, as are Will’s brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) and his longtime crush Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). Nancy becomes even more distressed after her BFF Barb (Shannon Purser) goes missing. They soon discover that a creature from the Upside Down—a monstrous, shadowy, dust-filled alternate dimension—called the Demogorgon has kidnapped Will (and killed Barb). Eleven eventually uses her powers to rescue him but allegedly dies in the process.

It’s quickly revealed, though, that an Eggo-loving El is very much alive and quietly living with Hopper, who is protecting her from the CIA, the organization behind season one’s experiments. But El misses her friends, especially Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). In her absence, the group befriends new student Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), whose stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) is a total douchebag. Will is being terrorized by Upside Down’s Mind Flayer, who wants to take over his body and the real world. Eleven discovers she may have sort-of siblings, a.k.a. other kids who were experimented on. She travels to Chicago to meet one of them and gets a “bitchin’” makeover in the process. She returns to Hawkins just in time to save Will yet again and finally closes the door to the Upside Down.

Also of note: Season two’s MVP is actually Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), Nancy’s popular boyfriend who becomes a babysitter of sorts to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and the crew, eventually helping them with hair tips, demo dogs, and whatnot, while armed with a handy barbed baseball bat. Steve breaks up with Nancy, who finally hooks up with Jonathan. No one expected Steve to turn into such a pivotal figure, but sometimes it’s good to be humbled.

What happened in Stranger Things season three?

Set in the summer of 1985, Stranger Things revels in nostalgia when Hawkins gets its first big mall. The kids are excited and coupled up: Mike with Eleven, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) with Max, Jonathan with Nancy. Dustin has a long-distance girlfriend from summer camp who no one believes is real. Suzie reveals herself in a spectacular manner later on by making Dusty sing to her in front of everyone on the walkie-talkie. Nancy and Jonathan intern at the local paper, investigating a story about rats eating a woman’s fertilizer. (Hint: It obviously has ties to the Upside Down.)

As always, danger literally lurks beneath the surface. The Soviets are trying to open another gate to the dimension right below Starcourt Mall. Mayor Kline (Cary Elwes) even admits that Russians have been buying property all over town, including the mall. Dustin hears a secret transmission and leans on Steve, Steve’s ice cream shop coworker Robin (Maya Hawke), and Lucas’ younger sister Erica (Priah Ferguson) for help. They sneak underground and come face-to-face with a slew of Russian militia. With truth serum injected into them, Steve admits he likes Robin, only for her to come out to him instead.

Jim adopts Eleven. He hates Mike’s guts for dating his daughter so he tries to keep them apart. The young couple goes through a rough patch; El briefly dumps Mike and finds a new best friend in Max. Hopper, meanwhile, finally asks Joyce on a date. But she’s reeling from witnessing her boyfriend being turned into food for demodogs in season two and is distracted by the apparent loss of magnetism. Joyce teams up with Jim to investigate Hawkins Lab, where they’re followed by an assassin. They barely escape and kidnap a sweet Russian scientist, Alexei (Alec Utgoff), in an effort to learn more. The trio seeks guidance from wise conspiracy theorist Murray (Brett Gelman) since he can speak the language. Murray and Alexei become fast friends, which sucks because the latter is gunned down at a carnival.

Elsewhere, El senses with her powers that the Mind Flayer has found a new host in Billy—before he almost hooked up with Mike’s mom. She also gets a glimpse into Billy’s troubled childhood. With assistance from Max and her friends, El finds out that evil Billy is keeping more kidnapped townsfolk at the steel mill to feed the Mind Flayer, who wants to gut her for closing the door to the Upside Down. While trying to escape the mill, El gets badly wounded. All the characters then converge at the Starcourt Mall for an ultimate battle with their enemies.

How did Stranger Things season three end?

“The Battle Of Starcourt” is an intense, emotional finale. El manages to heal her wound and throw out a piece of the Mind Flayer from her leg, but in turn, loses all her powers. She’s always been the key to defeating these Upside Down creatures, so what the hell will everyone do now? Thankfully, Will knows the Mind Flayer’s weakness is heat (relatable). They previously tried and failed to use a sauna to help Billy. Now they throw flaming fireworks at the monster as it attacks El. She also convinces Billy to become human again, and once he comes to, Billy sacrifices himself to save El, Max, and everyone else.

Jim, Murray, and Joyce go underground to kill the machine that’s opening the portal. But the assassin tracks them down. Jim fights him while Joyce turns the machine off…only Jim hasn’t made it out yet. Or so we think. Everyone believes yet another gate to the Upside Down is permanently shut but they’ve lost their noble sheriff. Three months later, Joyce has decided to leave Hawkins with her kids and El in tow. She gets help from Dr. Sam Owens (Paul Reiser), who took over from Brenner and was in charge of Hawkins Lab back in season two. Mike and El agree to date long-distance, as do Jonathan and Nancy. Fade to black.

No, wait, Stranger Things reveals a big twist before the credits roll. A prisoner dubbed “The American” is living in the barren Kamchatka, Russia, and isn’t to be fed to a Demogorgon-like creature.

What do you need to know about Stranger Things season four?

The most important thing to know is that, yes, Chief Hopper is alive, and is the said “American.” It’s confirmed by the trailer and other videos released over the last couple of years. Season four will obviously reveal how he escaped the fire and was captured by the Russians. No one back home knows he’s alive yet, but Joyce or someone else will figure it out, right? Right? The show jumps forward a few months with the Byers and El in sunny California. A powerless El, now living under her real name Jane, is having trouble adjusting to a new school. Dustin and Mike are part of the nerdy Hellfire Club. Lucas has become a star basketball player, and hangs out with the dudes who would otherwise bully him. Max has distanced herself from everyone after Billy’s death.

It doesn’t take long for shit to go down because season four introduces a brand new monster named Vecna. A popular Dungeons & Dragons villain, Vecna is about to cause chaos in Hawkins. It’ll presumably draw the whole gang back to Indiana. But how will El help them without her powers? (As the trailer above hints, Dr. Owens returns to help with just that). The show also explores the town’s jaded backstory with Victor Creel (played by horror icon Robert Englund). He was accused of bludgeoning his entire family to death decades ago and now resides at a mental institution with his eyes gouged out. His home, the Creel House, plays a huge role in what goes down this season. Stranger Things is embracing all things horror like never before.