Netflix deems Stranger Things: Tales From '85 worthy of living to '86

Despite The A.V. Club giving the animated spin-off a D+ and arguing that Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous “did a much better job of telling a story for children while depicting serious and perilous situations,” Netflix has given Stranger Things: Tales From ’85 another season to prove itself. The news is perhaps as unsurprising as Netflix not basing its decisions on what The A.V. Club thinks, but new episodes are expected later this year.

The first season of Tales From ’85 premiered only five days ago, and it’s currently sitting at number seven in the Tudum By Netflix’s global top 10. In its first week, Tales From ’85 has amassed 2.6 million views, which isn’t bad for a show with its own Happy Meal, but one would expect the continuation of Netflix’s flagship series to make more of a splash. Surprisingly, though, the return of Mike Wheeler (voiced on the series by Luca Diaz) and Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt) was beaten by the Hulk Hogan documentary series, Real America, and the Mr. Beastified dad-and-daughter challenge series, Salish & Jordan Matter, a YouTube show Netflix determined was a worthy addition to its premium content slate. However, all three were trounced by the first season of the British psychological drama The Unchosen, which blew away all of Netflix’s offerings, including the second seasons of Running Point and BEEF, with 10.4 million views. However, that might have more to do with episode length than actual viewership.

New episodes of Tales From ’85 are heading to Netflix this fall. Considering there’s already a teaser for an animated series, it’s safe to speculate that a season two was a forgone conclusion and that episodes were likely already produced. Maybe in season two, the Hawkins A.V. Club will uncover why Netflix didn’t go with its tried and true “Volume 1” and “Volume 2” marketing gimmick for the release.