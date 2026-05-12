Stephen Colbert assembles the Strike Force Five to make case for the future of late night
Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver appeared on The Late Show to bid its host adieu.Image courtesy of Paramount
Stephen Colbert’s remaining episodes of The Late Show are down to the single digits, meaning that we can expect more gravitas than usual from the Ed Sullivan Theater in the next couple of weeks. Colbert kicked off his second-to-last week with a reunion from Strike Force Five, the late night hosts—Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, John Oliver, and Jimmy Fallon—who briefly hosted a podcast during the strikes of 2023 to help support their writers. The hosts assembled again to support their soon-to-be-departed colleague, to reminisce, and to make the case for late night’s future.
Keep scrolling for more great stories.