Black Hole sends Jane Schoenbrun to Netflix
Adaptating Charles Burns' black-and-white comic series, Black Hole, writer-director Jane Schoenbrun is making their first project for Netflix.(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for IMDb)
Netflix is sucking I Saw The TV Glow writer-direct Jane Schoenbrun into the algorithm with Black Hole. Schoenbrun will write and direct an adaptation of Charles Burns’ inky coming-of-age comic series Black Hole for the streamer, with Netflix giving Schoenbrun a direct-to-series order. The series, with its STI-induced horror elements, is a perfect fit for Schoenbrun’s interests, given that their work thus far has centered around antisocial teens, body horror, and the terror of sexual awakening. They also called it a “lifelong dream project,” so there you go.