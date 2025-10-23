Black Hole sends Jane Schoenbrun to Netflix

Netflix is sucking I Saw The TV Glow writer-direct Jane Schoenbrun into the algorithm with Black Hole. Schoenbrun will write and direct an adaptation of Charles Burns’ inky coming-of-age comic series Black Hole for the streamer, with Netflix giving Schoenbrun a direct-to-series order. The series, with its STI-induced horror elements, is a perfect fit for Schoenbrun’s interests, given that their work thus far has centered around antisocial teens, body horror, and the terror of sexual awakening. They also called it a “lifelong dream project,” so there you go.

Here’s the synopsis from Netflix (via THR):

There’s an old myth that haunts the seemingly perfect small town of Roosevelt: If you have sex too young, you’ll contract the ‘bug,’ a virus that literally turns you into a ‘monster’ from your worst nightmares. Absurd, right? That’s what Chris always assumed, until, after one reckless night at the beginning of senior year, she finds herself infected. Now she’ll be cast out to the woods to live with the other infected, where a chilling, new threat emerges: a serial killer who’s hunting them one by one.

Since its publication in 2005, numerous filmmakers have tried to bring Black Hole to the screen. A year after the book hit shelves, Paramount aimed to make the movie with director Alexandre Aja, hot off High Tension and The Hills Have Eyes, with a script by Roger Avary and Neil Gaiman. A few years later, David Fincher was in line to adapt it. “Once they got David Fincher on,” Gaiman told MTV in 2008. “David explained his process consisted of having over ten drafts, done over and over, and Roger and I were sort of asked if we wanted to, if we were interested in doing that. And we definitely weren’t […] I just hope whatever happens, it’s faithful to Black Hole.” Nothing ended up happening. Fincher dropped out to focus on Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, but then jumped back on in 2013. When that never happened, Dope director Rick Famuyiwa signed on to write and direct the project, but he, too, was sucked into the black hole of development hell and spit out in a galaxy far, far away. (He’s been directing Star Wars Disney+ shows since 2019.)