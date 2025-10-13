NBC's mockumentary tradition continues with Stumble trailer

NBC’s new comedy Stumble is about five years too late to capitalize on the viral success of Netflix’s Cheer, which similarly centered a successful cheerleading coach running an elite team. But it’s never too late to have a Bring It On moment. Although the ragtag squad assembled at Heådltston State are not exactly bringing “it,” they’ll be bringing something when the series premieres November 7.

Continuing in the grand tradition of the NBC mockumentary (The Office, Parks & Recreation, The Paper, St. Denis Medical, etc.), Stumble follows Coach Courteney (Jenn Lyon) in the aftermath of a scandal. “You shouldn’t be drinking with your team. And you certainly shouldn’t be bodyshaming your cheerleaders,” she’s told in the trailer. These days, a college coach can’t even give out an award for “Best Booty” without getting filmed, leaked to the Internet, and fired! This sends Courteney to the unfortunately-named Heådltston State, where she’s forced to build a less-than-elite team from the ground up. The new team is plagued by narcolepsy and ankle monitors, but Courteney is determined to claim the title that will make her the winningest coach in college cheerleading history: “I can, I will, I must.”

Lyon is joined on the series by Taran Killam (who is becoming broadcast television’s favorite husband) as Coach Boon and Kristin Chenoweth as Courteney’s colleague-turned-rival, Coach Tammy. The ensemble cast includes Ryan Pinkston, Jarrett Austin Brown, Anissa Borrego, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, Georgie Murphy. Stumble is executive produced by Monica Aldama, the championship-winning coach featured in Netflix’s Cheer. The series will air Fridays at 8:30 PM E.T.