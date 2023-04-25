“They may think they’re Vikings, but we’ve been raised by wolves, exposed to a pathogen that goes by the name Logan Roy. And they have no idea what’s coming to them.” Gerri’s words on the plane in “Kill List” are meant to rally the nervous Waystar Royco troops as they learn more about the mental and physical prowess of the GoJo staff awaiting their arrival at a corporate retreat in Norway. That might be true for her, but not so much for the rest of them. The clash of cultures is the backdrop to a crucial negotiation that could rearrange the chess board, and the power rankings, for the rest of the season.



Almost no one winds up in the same position they were at the start of the episode. As the “CE-Bros” fade, one Roy sibling rises up unexpectedly. And she may be bringing others with her. It just goes to show that the power structure of Succession is constantly in flux. So how did everything shake out this week?