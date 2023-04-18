Even in death, Logan Roy still wields a lot of power. No, we’re not including him on the power list again—we meant it last week when we said it was the last time. It’s just interesting to watch everyone scramble to fill the Logan-shaped hole left in his wake (and at his wake) in this episode. As everyone gathered with ulterior motives, mourning was the last item on the agenda. But Logan had one more trick up his sleeve, or, more accurately, in his safe. On his way out he managed to lob a final golden apple onto the table for everyone to fight over.

After this episode, it would seem that the central question of Succession—in both the literal sense of the word and the show itself—has been decided. The king is dead, long live the king. And the other king. But is that the final word? We still have six episodes to go before the end of the season, which is plenty of time for another shakeup. For now, though, let’s take a look at where everyone stands following “Honeymoon States.”

