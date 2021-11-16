Golden Globe winner Brian Cox is no stranger to the complicated ties of family. As the Roy patriarch in HBO’s Succession, Cox has spent three seasons enraptured in family politics and the handling of media conglomerate Waystar Royco. Now, the 75-year-old actor is set to make his feature directorial debut with his own take on familial dysfunction, titled Glenrothan.

Advertisement

Described by Deadline as a “love letter” to Cox’s home of Scotland, the film is set against the backdrop of a thriving distillery town in the Scottish Highlands, Glenrothan.

“Glenrothan is my homage to the elements that make Scotland such an extraordinary country, where vibrancy and majesty of the land is expressed through passion and desire—balanced by the Scot’s deep-rooted humor and grasp of the absurd,” Cox says in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to make a film, which combines all the elements, to show my own deep love for the homeland.”

The film will tell the story of “two estranged brothers reuniting in the land of their birth. The last time they spoke was on the day of their mother’s funeral when, following a violent exchange with their father, the younger of the two left their Highland home for America. Forty years later the brothers finally re unite, back on Scottish soil and in the village that houses the family business—the Glenrothan Distillery.”

Cox will not only direct the feature, but he’ll star it in as well. Glenrothan was created by Scottish actor and writer David Ashton and co-written with screenwriter Jeff Murphy (Hinterland).

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 22% Off SodaStream Sparkling Water Makers The next generation of bubbly

Save time, money, and ultimately help save the planet by forgoing your La Croix. Shop at Amazon

“Glenrothan was conceived with Brian in mind,” says Neil Zeiger, Nevision creative director. “Without question he is one of the most powerful actors of his generation. However, having worked with him in front of the camera, I knew that his extensive knowledge and vision would elevate the film even further were he to also direct the movie.”

With an acting career spanning nearly 60 years, the accomplished actor’s only previous foray into directing was a 1997 episode of the HBO prison drama Oz, starring Ernie Hudson and J.K. Simmons.