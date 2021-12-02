Succession star Sarah Snook will now lead Daina Reid’s paranormal thriller flick Run Rabbit Run following the departure of Elisabeth Moss.

Snook takes over the lead role from Moss, and will now star as the mother and fertility doctor named Sarah. In Run Rabbit Run, Sarah’s firm belief in the cycle of life and death is challenged after noticing i ncreasingly strange behavior from her young daughter.



Sarah’s discoveries force her to confront her own values and confront a ghost from her past. The film seemingly fits in with the roster of Rosemary’s Baby revival projects coming down the film and television shoots lately, as horror continues to focus on the mysteries and monstrosities of child- rearing.

Moss had to depart the project due to scheduling conflicts. Reid had previously worked with Moss as the director of Emmy-nominated episodes of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Reid’s recent projects include Apple’s The Shining Girls, HBO’s The Outsider, Amazon’s Upload, and Sunshine. Snook previously starred in the Reid-directed miniseries The Secret River. No other casting decisions have been announced.

While Snook’s known best for her Emmy-nominated performance as Siobhan Roy in the HBO drama Succession, she has recently starred in opposite Seth Rogan in An American Pickle, as well as the films Pieces Of A Woman, Predestination, Winchester, and the Aussie dark comedy Brothers’ Nest. This will be her first project following the third season of Succession, which wraps up airing mid-December.

The script for Run Rabbit Run was penned by novelist Hannah Kent (Burial Rites, The Good People) wrote the script from an original idea developed with Carver Films. Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw (Relic) are set to produce the film. Pre-production for Run Rabbit Run begins this month ahead of shoot in Victoria and South Australia.