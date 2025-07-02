Sufjan Stevens and Mina Tindle let it all in with new single, "Heaven Thunder"

Mere existence is a stressful project right now, but Sufjan Stevens and Mina Tindle’s lovely new collaboration is a good reminder to take a deep breath and ground yourself in the present. “I want to stop looking backward, forward / I want to stand here / Like I understand it all,” Tindle sings in the first verse over a propulsive melody that sounds almost like a heartbeat. “I breathe in and out / A body to forget / A body to forgive / If I could rise above, rise above, rise above / Maybe the light will come through / And I will make it too,” they later sing together.

The two artists previously collaborated on a 2020 single titled “Give A Little Love,” released on Tindle’s album, Sister. The new track was released via the Parisian artist’s label, S76. Tindle has released a few singles since Sister, including “Victoire Trésor” and “Rosa.” You may also recognize her voice from her frequent appearances on albums by The National, her husband Bryce Dessner’s band (specifically on their 2019 album I Am Easy To Find). Dessner also produced the new duet.

As for Stevens (who celebrated his 50th birthday yesterday), “Heaven Thunder” marks the artist’s first new credit since the 10th anniversary reissue of his seminal Carrie & Lowell in May. “I’m kind of embarrassed by this album, to be honest with you,” he recently said of the decade-old project, which The A.V. Club deemed “near-perfect” back in 2015. Hopefully he won’t think the same of “Heaven Thunder” in 2035. Check it out below: