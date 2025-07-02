Sufjan Stevens and Mina Tindle let it all in with new single, "Heaven Thunder"
The duo previously collaborated on 2020's "Give A Little Love."Photos: Julia Grandperret; Evans Richardson
Mere existence is a stressful project right now, but Sufjan Stevens and Mina Tindle’s lovely new collaboration is a good reminder to take a deep breath and ground yourself in the present. “I want to stop looking backward, forward / I want to stand here / Like I understand it all,” Tindle sings in the first verse over a propulsive melody that sounds almost like a heartbeat. “I breathe in and out / A body to forget / A body to forgive / If I could rise above, rise above, rise above / Maybe the light will come through / And I will make it too,” they later sing together.