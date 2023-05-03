The best music festivals and tours of summer 2023

“Simmatar” live

The North American leg of the Smashing Pumpkins’ The World Is A Vampire Tour is kicking off in Las Vegas in July. “I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie and the Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong,” frontman Billy Corgan says. “That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”