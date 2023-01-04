As the first in-person Sundance Film Festival in two years swiftly approaches, some new titles (and a few familiar favorites) have joined the official lineup. The festival announced today that five new films will screen later this month at the Utah festival, alongside encore screenings of previous darlings from the festival.

The newest additions include three premieres: Earth Mama (featuring rapper Doechii’s film debut), Flora And Son (the Eve Hewson-led drama centered on a single mother), and Past Lives (Celine Song’s A24 drama chronicling the New York reunion of two childhood friends from South Korea.) Beyond Utopia will screen in the U.S. Documentary Competition, while Stephen Curry: Underrated, a documentary following the history-making basketball star, will show as a Special Screening.

Given the virtual circumstances during COVID-19, Sundance also plans to show encore screenings of 2021 and 2022 winners including CODA, which won Best Picture at the Oscars that year—and made history as the first film distributed by a streaming service (Apple TV+) to do so.

Past Sundance winners Klondike, Navalny, and Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) will also play for an in-person audience after being screened virtually in 2022. This series runs from January 25 to 27— per Sundance, many stand to feature post-screening Q&A’s from some of the filmmakers (although no names have yet been named).

“These five new films round out our program in an exciting and emotional way. They are cinematic experiences that delight, entertain, and keep us on the edge of our seats. The works introduce us to new voices, along with directors we’re excited to welcome back to the Festival,” Kim Yutani, Sundance’s director of programming, shares. “Having four encore films play in Utah is truly a homecoming. While they reached audiences around the world, wherever they were, this year they will return to fuel the energy and excitement at the heart of the Sundance community.”

The Sundance Film Festival will be held January 19 to 29, 2023, in person in Park City, Salt Lake City, and the Sundance Resort. Single tickets are on sale on January 12 at 10:00 a.m. MT at festival.sundance.org/tickets.