It’s a veritable Super Smash Bros. at the U.S. box office this weekend, with Super Mario battling John Wick and Edgin Darvis and Michael Jordan’s mom Deloris and Ghostface (Final Destination, no items), but only one could come out on top: The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened to $146 million this weekend. Combined with the good money it made across the end of last week, and it already has over $200 million. That’s some serious wahooo as Mario would say, and it seems like plenty of people said let’s-a go to the theaters this weekend for Mario time.

First place was obviously going to go to Mario, even if it had been unbearably bad, but second, third, and fourth this week were some real battles—and proof that you should never, ever bet against the Baba Yaga. John Wick: Chapter 4 made $14.6 million (for a total of $147 million after three weeks), thoroughly trouncing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, which made only $14.5 million (for a total of $62 million after two weeks). Fourth place went to Nike drama Air, which made a pitiful $14.4 million in its debut weekend, and then there’s an actual big jump down to fifth place for Scream VI with $3 million.

The second half of the top 10 covers His Only Son, Creed III, Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (which, by the way, is at $56 million after four weeks), Owen Wilson’s Paint in a limited release, and A Thousand And One also in a limited release. Hey, all of the theaters around the country are showing Super Mario. Better that than another forgettable Marvel movie, right?

The full top 10, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.