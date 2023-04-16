As we noted earlier this weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is making all of the money (or “coins”), approaching $350 million domestic after just two weeks as it climbs (as if on a hidden vine to a secret area in the clouds) up the ranks of the most successful animated films of all time. It made $87 million this weekend, a not-super-bad 40 percent drop from last week, and even with almost a dozen new movies on the charts this week (mostly in limited rollouts), nothing even came remotely close to taking Mario’s top spot.

Second place went to The Pope’s Exorcist, which made $9 million and will most likely just be remembered as the movie that gave us that funny/awesome photo of star Russell Crowe on a scooter. After that is John Wick: Chapter 4 with nearly $8 million, settling in with $160 million after four weeks, followed by Renfield and Air with $7.7 million each (Air is at $33 million in its second week).

The second five has Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with $7 million (it’s almost at $75 million after three weeks), newcomer Mafia Mamma with $2 million, oldcomer Scream VI with $1.4 million ($106 million after six weeks), newcomer Nefarious made $1.3 (it’s a faith-based horror movie, so… be warned), and the similarly churchy His Only Son made $518,000 (though it’s historical churchy, not “cameo from Glen Beck modern right-wing churchy” like Nefarious is). Further down the list, opening in 13th place with $320,000, is Ari Aster’s film Twitter-destroying Beau Is Afraid, which got a whopping $80,000 per-screen average. Super Mario, for comparison, had an average of $19,000. (How To Blow Up A Pipeline had an even better average, but it’s only playing on two screens so that seems unfair.)

The full top 10 list, courtesy of Box Office Mojo, is below.