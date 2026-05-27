Return to the DC Universe early with an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from Supergirl

The Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  May 27, 2026 | 2:22pm
Screenshot: YouTube
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Return to the DC Universe early with an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from Supergirl

One year after Superman, James Gunn’s DC Universe is up, up, and away. Returning to theaters with a movie about Big Blue’s 23-year-old cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), Supergirl shows off the DCU’s intergalactic side. When we last saw Kara, she was picking up Krypto from Clark’s after a weekend of heavy drinking on some Red Sun planets, where her tolerance for alcohol isn’t so strong. But in Supergirl, she joins Ruthye (Eve Ridley) on a quest to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), who was stupid enough to endanger Kara’s beloved dog. She’ll also be joined by Lobo (played by the Atlantian formerly known as Aquaman, Jason Momoa).

The movie opens on June 26, but because our readers have been so good this year, Warner Bros. has offered us a peek behind the curtain with an exclusive photo of Alcock, Ridley, and director Craig Gillespie creating a movie that will bring the bottled residents of Kandor to the cinema. 

(L to r) Director Craig Gillespie, Milly Alcock and Eve Ridley on the set of DC Studios’ and Warner Bros. Pictures’ “SUPERGIRL”, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh

Director Craig Gillespie, Milly Alcock, and Eve Ridley on the set of DC Studios’ and Warner Bros. Pictures’ SUPERGIRL, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh

 
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