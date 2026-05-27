Return to the DC Universe early with an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo from Supergirl The Woman of Tomorrow flies into theaters on June 26.

One year after Superman, James Gunn’s DC Universe is up, up, and away. Returning to theaters with a movie about Big Blue’s 23-year-old cousin Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock), Supergirl shows off the DCU’s intergalactic side. When we last saw Kara, she was picking up Krypto from Clark’s after a weekend of heavy drinking on some Red Sun planets, where her tolerance for alcohol isn’t so strong. But in Supergirl, she joins Ruthye (Eve Ridley) on a quest to hunt down Krem of the Yellow Hills (Matthias Schoenaerts), who was stupid enough to endanger Kara’s beloved dog. She’ll also be joined by Lobo (played by the Atlantian formerly known as Aquaman, Jason Momoa).