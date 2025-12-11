Krypto returns for another round in the booze-soaked Supergirl trailer

Nothing says summer fun like a successfully paper-trained pup. The trailer for Supergirl , the first theatrical expansion of James Gunn’s new DC Cinematic Universe, is a booze-and-piss soaked introduction to the woman of tomorrow, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock). Picking up where her Superman cameo left off, Supergirl zooms around the galaxy, enjoying the loosened inhibitions effects of being far from Earth’s yellow sun.

More surprisingly, Supergirl more closely recalls James Gunn’s sci-fi exploits on Guardians Of The Galaxy than last year’s Man of Steel reboot. Directed by Craig Gillespie, who applies his reputation for stories about flawed females, like Tonya Harding and Cruella De Vil, to the superhero world, Supergirl’s trailer teases the off-world browns of the MCU more than the bright, colorful Metropolis of Gunn’s film. Nevertheless, 2025’s favorite CGI cutie, Krypto, links us to the previous film’s misfit sensibility while Alcock drinks her way into the role.

As to why Gunn is following Superman with Supergirl rather than a straight-ahead sequel, he says it came down to the script.

“When Ana Nogueira wrote the Woman Of Tomorrow script, it was fantastic,” Gunn said at Supergirl‘s virtual press conference on Sunday. “At DC Studios, we care most about the writing, and so we just instantly greenlit the movie. Now, it was something that I was very interested in making from before we even took over DC Studios. I called [DC Studios co-chair Peter Safran]. I said, ‘Have you seen this book by Tom King, Woman Of Tomorrow?’ Told him how great it was, what an interesting take it was on Supergirl. And I said, ‘You know who would be great? If you’ve seen that little blonde girl in House Of The Dragon, I think she would be great because it’s a rock and roll Supergirl.'”

Supergirl opens June 26, 2026.