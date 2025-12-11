Krypto returns for another round in the booze-soaked Supergirl trailer
Milly Alcock stars as the hard-partying Supergirl in the first expansion of James Gunn’s DC Cinematic Universe.Courtesy of DC Studios
Nothing says summer fun like a successfully paper-trained pup. The trailer for Supergirl, the first theatrical expansion of James Gunn’s new DC Cinematic Universe, is a booze-and-piss soaked introduction to the woman of tomorrow, Kara Zor-El (Milly Alcock). Picking up where her Superman cameo left off, Supergirl zooms around the galaxy, enjoying the loosened inhibitions effects of being far from Earth’s yellow sun.
More surprisingly, Supergirl more closely recalls James Gunn’s sci-fi exploits on Guardians Of The Galaxy than last year’s Man of Steel reboot. Directed by Craig Gillespie, who applies his reputation for stories about flawed females, like Tonya Harding and Cruella De Vil, to the superhero world, Supergirl’s trailer teases the off-world browns of the MCU more than the bright, colorful Metropolis of Gunn’s film. Nevertheless, 2025’s favorite CGI cutie, Krypto, links us to the previous film’s misfit sensibility while Alcock drinks her way into the role.