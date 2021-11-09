Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, November 9. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

Supergirl (The CW, 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., two-part series finale): The Supergirl finale is, of course, a two-parter, with “Gauntlet” kicking things off and “Kara” bringing things to a closely immediately after. Greg Berlanti series are always filled with heart, and his superhero finales often carry a bittersweet tinge. The finale boasts the fallout over the killer cliffhanger from the previous episode, kidnapping, a wedding, and the return of the handsomest Jimmy Olsen in the Superman/Supergirl universe, Mehcad Brooks.

If you’re longing to relive some of your favorite episodes, you might be happy to know Supergirl was in our round-up of the best genre shows on Netflix. To quote Tegan O’Neil: “Supergirl doesn’t glower or brood, and she couldn’t do grim-and-gritty if her life depended on it. She smiles, dammit. Melissa Benoist smiles, too, and her guileless performance as the Girl Of Steel is enough to elevate what could otherwise have been a fairly pro forma exercise into something a lot more compelling.”

Regular coverage

Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX, 10 p.m., season finale)

Wild cards

Your Life Is A Joke (Netflix, 3:01 a.m.): German Comedian Oliver Polak hangs out with celebrities, then “gently roasts” them. It’s almost like a European Comedian In Cars Getting Coffee but without the obsession with the cars—and with stylish and charming celebrities rather than mostly comedians. We doubt there’s anything as awkward as this, though.

Great Escapes With Morgan Freeman (History, 10 p.m.): The Shawshank Redemption is one of the best prison break stories, in both book and film form—but most importantly, the movie may have been one of the first times we experienced the religious experience of Morgan Freeman’s narration. How did we ever live without it? Now Freeman is narrating and executive producing an entire series about great escapes from prison, starting with “Alcatraz.”



