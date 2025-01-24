James Gunn shares first photo from Supergirl set We can now confirm, from viewing this first-look photo, that Milly Alcock's Supergirl will possess a head. (At least, the back of one.)

James Gunn gave DC Comics fans their first look at Milly Alcock’s take on classic character Supergirl today. Well, our first look at her back. Well, our first look at part of the back of her head. Still, you can already hear those John Williams trumpets a-blowin’!

Gunn was acting in his role as DC Studios hype man in chief, promoting the film, which will, when it comes out in June 2026, be the second movie of Gunn’s attempted revamp of the flailing DC Extended Universe. (The first, of course, being his own Superman, which will see House Of The Dragon star Milly Alcock first assay her role as Clark Kent’s superhuman cousin.) The new Supergirl film, subtitled Woman Of Tomorrow, is being directed by I, Tonya‘s Craig Gillespie, and is taking inspiration from Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021 comics miniseries of the same name.

Besides confirming that a physical set exists somewhere at Warner Bros.’ U.K. location, and that it contains at least one (1) chair, the image is pretty scant on, well, information. (We can say with some certainty that this incarnation of the classic comics character, who has appeared in the books in one form or another since 1959, possesses a head.) We do get a little look at the film’s logo, which appears to be a color-swapped version of the one Gunn’s team whipped up for David Corenswet’s Superman, complete with the bottom part of the S merging into the lower parts of the diamond.

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow has, per Gunn, now officially begun filming; the movie is slated to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026.