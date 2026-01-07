Sure, let’s put music in a lollipop Lollipop Star beams music through your teeth for $8.99, asking only that you abandon dignity, sustainability, and normal lollipop etiquette.

Have you ever bit into a lollipop and thought, “Man, I wish chewing this sucker made the bones in my jaw vibrate at the precise frequency of Ice Spice’s ‘Baddie Baddie’”? No? Well, it seems someone has—specifically, someone working at Lava Tech Brands, the company that just released the most baffling product of 2026 (granted, it’s only been a week): Lollipop Star, a lollipop that uses bone conduction technology to make lines like “I was just poppin’ my shit” echo through your brain the second you bite into it.

As bizarre as the whole “tiny speaker inside a blowpop” concept is, arguably the most concerning aspect is Lava Tech’s apparent belief that the primary method of lollipop consumption is biting. I mean, who bites into lollipops? Psychopaths, that’s who. Yet if you want your $8.99 worth, you’re gonna need to stick the Lollipop Star to the very back of your mouth and chomp down with your molars like you’re testing the structural integrity of your jaw. Again: psychopaths.