Susan Sarandon "lost work" since comments at pro-Palestine rally In a new interview, Sarandon shares insight into being dropped by her agents at UTA in 2023.

As the war in Gaza continues, entertainment industry figures who have expressed support for Palestinians or condemned Israel for genocide also continue to face consequences. Last year, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon apologized for the phrasing of a statement made at a pro-Palestine rally (“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country, so often subjected to violence.”) Nevertheless, she was dropped by her agents at UTA, and now says she “lost work” over her stance.

“I don’t know how Nancy Gates and Shani Rosenzweig, friends and representatives for 10 years, came to the decisions to drop me,” Sarandon said in an interview with Variety. “Nancy informed me she was a Zionist as an explanation. I’ve been politically active my entire life so for them to rush to Page Six at this particular time to make the announcement shows the intention of sensationalizing their decision. I believe everyone has a right to boycott. It’s one of the few useful tools voiceless populations have.”

The piece from Variety explores Hollywood’s reaction to both sides of the conflict, including Israeli filmmakers who have reportedly been shut out from festivals. Sarandon is not the only actor who has felt ostracized over support for Palestine; perhaps most infamously, Melissa Barrera lost her role in the Scream franchise over social media posts calling Israel’s actions genocide. In a recent interview, Barrera said her offers were “quiet for, like, 10 months.”

The repercussions go beyond careers, as Sarandon notes she has “lost friends and family” over the issue. However, she adds that “I have also gained inspiration from those who care enough about humanity and believe enough in the possibility of a better world to raise their voices to stop genocide. I’m grateful for my new empathic, brave friends and family. I abhor violence against any population. Just as large of a threat is the crushing of our First Amendment rights. That is what makes fascism possible. No one is free until all of us [are] free.”