SXSW's first round of 2025 artists is here Musicians playing at the Austin-based festival include The Ting Tings, Gurriers, Yasmin Williams, and more.

Featuring everything from film to tech to music to television, South By Southwest is one of the most diverse and wide-ranging festivals out there. The musicians who flock to Austin to play it are no different. This isn’t a showcase for music’s biggest names like Coachella or Gov Ball—it’s a chance for up-and-coming acts to display their art on a worldwide platform.

As such, the just-announced list of artists for the 2025 festival hail from 27 different countries including Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, England, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Ghana, Greenland, Indonesia, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Scotland, Sweden, Turkey, the US, and Wales. Of the 116 artists announced, some notable figures include Dublin punk band Gurriers, “Middle Eastern-influenced Indonesian psychedelic funk band” Ali, Mexican singer Justin Morales, US multi-instrumentalist Yasmin Williams, Australian rock band Delivery, and Canadian “angular art-punk ensemble” La Sécurité. And that’s just the first round!

“This announcement is an excellent teaser for what you can expect to see at SXSW 2025,” said Music Festival VP James Minor in a statement. “This round includes a range of exceptional artists, from up and coming talent to established legends, and everywhere in between. If you’ve been to SXSW before, you’ll know that this list is more than an eclectic playlist; it’s a guide to discovery.”

Whether you have tickets to the festival or not, you can get a taste of some of the artists that will be performing through the festival’s 2025 Spotify or YouTube Music playlists. SXSW will take place from March 7-15 in Austin. The full list of first round artists is below:

Ali (Jakarta INDONESIA)

Amiture (New York NY)

Annie-Claude Deschênes (Montreal

CANADA)

Ava Vegas (Los Angeles CA)

babas tutsipop (Guadalajara MEXICO)

Bakers Eddy (Wellington NEW ZEALAND)

Bee Blackwell (Austin TX)

Big Phony (New York NY)

Bleary Eyed (Philadelphia PA)

Boo Seeka (Dudley AUSTRALIA)

Bubba Lucky (Austin TX)

Bummer Camp (New York NY)

Caleb De Casper (Austin TX)

Cap Carter (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Cari Cari (Vienna AUSTRIA)

Carter Vail (Los Angeles CA)

CDSM (Atlanta GA)

Chinese American Bear (Seattle WA)

Cloth (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

corto.alto (Glasgow UK-SCOTLAND)

Cotton Mather (Austin TX)

Delivery (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Dr. Pushkin (Bolgatanga GHANA)

Dune Rats (Brisbane AUSTRALIA)

Edgar Alejandro (Guadalajara MÉXICO)

Ellur (Halifax UK-ENGLAND)

Emmeline (London UK-ENGLAND)

Exotic Fruitica (Austin TX)

Fake Dad (Los Angeles CA)

fantasy of a broken heart (Brooklyn NY)

Frankie Venter (Mount Manganui NEW

ZEALAND)

GEOGRAPHER (San Francisco CA)

Graham Reynolds (Austin TX)

Guardian Singles (Auckland NEW

ZEALAND)

Gurriers (Dublin IRELAND)

Gus Englehorn (Maui HI)

Hachiku (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

HIMALAYAS (CARDIFF UK-WALES)

Honeyglaze (London UK-ENGLAND)

Housewife (Toronto CANADA)

J.Tajor (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Jad Fair and the Placebos (Austin TX)

John Francis Flynn (Dublin IRELAND)

Julie Nolen (Austin TX)

Justin Morales (Cuernavaca MEXICO)

Kanaan (Oslo NORWAY)

KAP BAMBINO (Bordeaux FRANCE)

Ki! (Copenhagen DENMARK)

Kombilesa Mi (Palenque COLOMBIA)

La Sécurité (Montréal CANADA)

Laura Lee & the Jettes (Berlin GERMANY)

Lauren Lakis (Austin TX)

Letting Up Despite Great Faults (Austin TX)

Levin Goes Lightly (Stuttgart GERMANY)

Los Eclipses (Mexico City MEXICO)

Lucy Sugerman (Canberra AUSTRALIA)

MADELEINE (LondonUK-ENGLAND)

Mall Girl (Oslo NORWAY)

Man/Woman/Chainsaw (London

UK-ENGLAND)

Marry Cherry (Austin TX)

Maruja (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

mary in the junkyard (London

UK-ENGLAND)

Matching Outfits (Berlin GERMANY)

MELLT(Cardiff UK-WALES)

Meltheads (Antwerp BELGIUM)

Mhaol (Dublin IRELAND)

Midnight Navy (Austin TX)

Miranda and the Beat (New Orleans LA)

Monobloc (New York NY)

Nanocluster [Immersion | SUSS] (Brighton

UK-ENGLAND)

Nature TV (Brighton UK-ENGLAND)

Nemegata (Austin TX)

Nilipek. (Istanbul TURKEY)

Nive Nielsen (Nuuk GREENLAND)

o’summer vacation (Kobe JAPAN)

Parker Woodland (Austin TX)

Paula Prieto (Buenos Aires ARGENTINA)

Perennial (Vernon CT)

Personal Trainer (Amsterdam

NETHERLANDS)

Pug Johnson (Beaumont TX)

Quiet Money Dot (Houston TX)

Really Good Time (Dublin IRELAND)

Rowena Wise (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sarah Klang (Gothenburg SWEDEN)

Scarlet House (Charlotte NC)

Shao Dow (London UK-ENGLAND)

Shiho Yabuki (Hadasu JAPAN)

Shishi (Vilnius LITHUANIA)

Sir Jude (Melbourne AUSTRALIA)

Sly5thAve (Austin TX)

Soda Blonde (Dublin IRELAND)

Sofia Grant (London UK-ENGLAND)

Sultanes del Yonke (El Paso TX)

Summer Pearl(London UK-ENGLAND)

Surely Shirley (Kiama AUSTRALIA)

Susobrino (Brussel BELGIUM)

Tesfaye Taye Gebeyehu / Yaho Ethiopian

Cultural Band/ (Addis Ababa ETHIOPIA)

The Philharmonik (Sacramento CA)

The Ting Tings (Manchester UK-ENGLAND)

The VANNS (Wollongong AUSTRALIA)

tiger bae (Harumi JAPAN)

TVOD (Brooklyn NY)

Twin Shadow (Los Angeles CA)

twst (Barry UK-WALES)

Vanessa Zamora (San Diego CA)

Venus Grrrls (Leeds UK-ENGLAND)

Volcan (San Antonio TX)

Vv Pete (Sydney AUSTRALIA)

Water Damage (Austin TX)

Woomb (Sofia BULGARIA)

XAMIYA (Tokyo JAPAN)

Xixa (Tucson AZ)

Yasmin Williams (Woodbridge VA)

Yndling (Bergen NORWAY)

Yoo Doo Right (Montreal CANADA)

Yuuf (London UK-ENGLAND)