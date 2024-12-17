Severance stan SZA secures Ben Stiller for “Drive” video In addition to a new music video, SZA confirmed that her long-awaited deluxe edition of SOS is on the way.

SZA is a Ben Stiller fan. This is canon. We’ve seen her tweets. More importantly, Stiller has seen her tweets because Jimmy Fallon read them to him on The Tonight Show. But SZA now resides in the upper echelon of Focker fandom because she’s nabbed Mr. Stiller to star in the music video for “Drive.” Earlier tonight, SZA posted a brief clip of Stiller behind the wheel lip-syncing the lyrics to SZA’s “Drive” like he was Tony Soprano jamming Steely Dan. “Drive” is the second single off the upcoming Lana, the deluxe reissue of SZA’s 2022 album SOS, which will finally see the light of day this week.

Stiller isn’t the first celebrity sighting in a SZA video. Previously, SZA invited Vivica A. Fox to reprise the role of Copperhead for the video for SZA’s “Kill Bill.” It’s just a shame SZA didn’t get Stiller to throw on the old Tony Perkins gear for old-time sake.

As noted, SZA is a big fan of Severance and has been haranguing Stiller on social media over the delays facing the much-hyped Apple TV+ program. In the past, SZA has posted about trying to “be polite,” but she really needs a “new season of Severance right the fuck now.” To which Stiller replied, “Ok ok got it.” That was in May, and we still don’t have a season because, by the looks of things, Stiller’s too busy appearing in music videos. At least he had the good sense to follow up when the trailer was released.

Lana and the video for “Drive” drop on Friday.