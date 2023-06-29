Vivica A. Fox would like to clear the air. In 2020, during an interview with Express, Fox l et slip that she’s interested in Zendaya playing her daughter in Kill Bill 3, a movie that doesn’t exist and, considering Quentin Tarantino seems hellbent on retiring, will probably never exist. However, in Fox’s telling, the media ran roughshod over her statement, ignoring the part where she said she wants the original actress, Ambrosia Kelley, to reprise her role, kill the Bride, and avenge Vernita Green.

“I was doing an interview, and a gentleman said, ‘Who would you like to play your daughter?’ And I said, ‘ Ambrosia, the young lady that played my daughter in Kill Bill.’” Fox tells the A.V. Club. “And they’re like, ‘No, what if the studio wanted someone with a name?’ And I said, ‘Zendaya.’ And everybody’s like, ‘Vivica Fox wants to cast Zendaya as her daughter.’”

First of all, someone with a name? S o rude to Ms. Kelley. Nevertheless, i n the original interview with Express, Fox did point to Kelley. “I think they should go after the young girl who did it, Ambrosia Kelley,” she said. “She’s beautiful; I hope she’s still acting.” However, when asked if she could cast anyone, Fox jumped at the idea of casting Zendaya. “If not, if I could have my dream daughter? Zendaya. She’s tall; she’s got those long legs; she would kick ass!”

Of course, casting one of the most famous young stars in the world would get the movie going and people talking, and they did. The story went so viral that Fox is still clearing the air three years later. Fox told the story to NME in 2020: “I went, Zendaya! How hot would that be? And that would probably green-light this project. Because she and Uma are both very tall, and it would just be kick-butt, and I love her. “Hopefully, now we can put that out, like ‘Tarantino, cast Zendaya!’ And spark his interest to put it on the fast track. Wouldn’t it be amazing?”

It’s not that hard to see why the media ran with the story. Zendaya even commented on it. “I was quite honored that she would say that,” Zendaya said. “Obviously, she’s incredible, and I’m very flattered that she would think of me. You know, it’s just an idea. The internet kinda takes things and run with it.”

Sure, we’ll probably never get a third Kill Bill, but, hey, it has to be an honor for Zendaya to call you “incredible .” Plus, Fox got to appear in the SZA “Kill Bill” video. It’s true what they say: Shoot for the stars and land in a SZA video.

