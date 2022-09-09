A rift has healed in Hollywood at last tonight, with the revelation—courtesy of Variety—that the brutal battle over who, exactly, is allowed to exploit a classic film in the dumbest way possible has come to a close. That’s right: Quentin Tarantino’s feud with Miramax about Pulp Fiction NFTs appears to be over.

You may remember this conflict kicking off last November, after Tarantino announced that he’d be selling “exclusive uncut scenes” from his 1994 film as NFTs, the better to celebrate the movie’s legacy, and in no way simply as a way to get rubes to give him money for, basically, nothing. Miramax fired back that, actually, if anyone was going to turn a beloved movie into a crass, pointless consumer product, it was going to be them, and sued him.

(This, meanwhile, is separate from the copyright complaint Tarantino and his non-fungible affiliates at Secret Network got hit with from artist Andrew Cremeans, who accused both parties of using his Pulp Fiction fan art to promote the sale.)

Hilariously, it appears possible that the two parties ended their conflict, not through some beautiful meeting of the minds, but a shared acknowledgement that the garbage they were squabbling over may now be more-or-less literally worthless.

Tarantino and his collaborators did actually manage to sell their first NFT—reportedly containing the script pages for the “Royale With Cheese” scene, and an audio commentary from the writer-director—for a reported $1.1 million. But the rest of the collection was pulled from sale, citing “volatility” in the NFT market. (Which has continued dropping pretty regularly in recent months, no matter how much Snoop Dogg tries to convince us that his cartoon monkey is cool.)

Today, Miramax signaled it was ready to bring the conflict with Tarantino to an end , filing court documents stating that “The parties have settled this case and expect to file their dismissal papers within two weeks.” Both sides issued a joint statement: “ The parties have agreed to put this matter behind them and look forward to collaborating with each other on future projects,” the statement reads.

“I ncluding possible NFTs.”