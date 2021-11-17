A major filmmaker making NFTs with exclusive content is already primed for controversy, but turns out Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction NFTs have also landed him in big trouble with Miramax. NBC News reports that Miramax sued Tarantino on Tuesday for his plans to sell seven uncut Pulp Fiction scenes and other digital collectibles from the film, including a handwritten draft of the screenplay.

Tarantino’s lawyer responded to Miramax’s cease-and-desist letter saying that Tarantino owns the rights to the print publication of the script. But Miramax shut those claims down, countering that “print publication and NFTs are not the same.”

According to the suit, “The proposed sale of a few original script pages or scenes as an NFT is a one-time transaction, which does not constitute publication, and in any event does not fall within the intended meaning of ‘print publication’ or ‘screenplay publication.’”

Miramax’s suit also asserts that “the right to sell NFTs of such excerpts of any version of the screenplay to Pulp Fiction is owned and controlled by Miramax.”

D espite the lawsuit, the NFTs site is still up. Though the seven uncut scenes no longer appear to be available, Tarantino is offering other exclusives. The current interest form for the new NFTs reads:

“The original, handwritten screenplay of the ironic ‘Royale with Cheese’ scene by Quentin Tarantino will soon be up for sale. For more than 25 years, the original script remained hidden. Alongside the screenplay, the NFT includes a unique recording of Quentin Tarantino, revealing secrets that only exist in the original. Since the NFT is based on Secret NFT’s features, the screenplay and the recording will only ever be revealed to the owner, and will remain hidden from anyone else. Submitting this form increases your chances of having a spot in the auction. We may contact you with more details.”

Tarantino has yet to give a statement on whether bidding will still begin.