Taylor Swift had a pretty good week, dethrones Adele's 7-day sales record

Taylor Swift mostly just competes with herself these days, with each subsequent release, like last week’s The Life Of A Showgirl, setting new benchmarks that will then position her next album as the only extant piece of human art capable of beating it on a strict numerical basis. The rare exception to this total cultural saturation was the record for most albums sold in a single week, which Adele was still holding on to with the massively successful 25. But now, not so much, as THR reports that Showgirl has just given a hearty “Hello” before kicking the 2015 album from its place at the top of the charts.

To get specific, Swift’s latest has sold 3.2 million copies in its own right (a number that includes copious pre-sales and also, it feels worth noting, what has been counted as 28 different variants of the album spread across CD and vinyl, many of them pitched as limited editions to get fan brains twitching and kicking). Technically, that number is lower than the sales on 25, which clocked in at 3.3 million in its first week. But a) Swift’s still got one more day before hitting the full-week mark, and b) these days streams also get totaled into sales, giving Showgirl an extra 300,000 “sales” that boosted it over the top.

All of this, despite the fact that people do not seem to like Life Of A Showgirl all that much. Which doesn’t really worry Swift, who knows how this game works about as well as anybody on the planet could: In a recent conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, she played the no-such-thing-as-bad-publicity card, noting, “I welcome the chaos. The rule of show business is if it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping.”