Taylor Swift files trademarks for voice and likeness before AI can The latest celebrity to trademark themselves, Taylor Swift, joins Matthew McConaughey in the fight against deepfakes.

Taylor Swift is no stranger to being deepfaked. Even the President of the United States has posted a little Swift-slop in his day, using the pop titan’s image to endorse himself for president. But while that happened—Jesus—nearly two years ago, and he won, so, whatever, maybe it worked, as of this Friday, Ms. Swift is taking a bit more control of her image and voice. Per NBC News, the “Bad Blood” singer filed a trademark application for her likeness and voice last week. She submitted an image on stage, using a photo of herself in her Eras Tour best, wearing a sparkly body suit and playing a pink guitar. She also filed two audio clips of her voice, one of her saying, “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift, and you can listen to my new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on demand on Amazon Music Unlimited.” She also included another clip of her speaking in a lower register, saying, “Hey, it’s Taylor. My brand new album, The Life Of A Showgirl, is out on Oct. 3, and you can click to presave it so you can listen to it on Spotify.”