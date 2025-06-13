Taylor Tomlinson wishes CBS had found a new host for After Midnight
The network is replacing the comedy panel show with reruns of Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.Photo: Robert Voets/CBS
It’s lights out for After Midnight, as host Taylor Tomlinson bid the comedy panel show an emotional farewell Thursday night. “I’m so grateful that I got a chance to do this. I never thought that I would be able to host a late-night show. This was never something that was on my vision board at all because I just didn’t think it was possible for me,” the host said in her speech. “While, unfortunately, I couldn’t keep doing the show, it just wasn’t sustainable for me. I can’t believe that I got to do it as long as I did,” she said.
Tomlinson has been running the late night show since 2023, which courted popular comedians to compete in a series of topical challenges. She announced her departure in March, citing a desire to return to stand-up touring full time.