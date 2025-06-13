Taylor Tomlinson wishes CBS had found a new host for After Midnight The network is replacing the comedy panel show with reruns of Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.

It’s lights out for After Midnight, as host Taylor Tomlinson bid the comedy panel show an emotional farewell Thursday night. “I’m so grateful that I got a chance to do this. I never thought that I would be able to host a late-night show. This was never something that was on my vision board at all because I just didn’t think it was possible for me,” the host said in her speech. “While, unfortunately, I couldn’t keep doing the show, it just wasn’t sustainable for me. I can’t believe that I got to do it as long as I did,” she said.

Tomlinson has been running the late night show since 2023, which courted popular comedians to compete in a series of topical challenges. She announced her departure in March, citing a desire to return to stand-up touring full time.