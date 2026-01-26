After years of running (duck) amok, WBD finally finds a place for Looney Tunes
Four years after Warner Bros. Discovery first began dropping Looney Tunes from its offerings, the media conglomerate has found a home for its beloved cartoons.Screenshot: Warner Bros.
Apparently, that’s not all, folks. After years of outrage over Warner Bros. Discovery’s treatment of The Looney Tunes, which Warner Bros. has been using for logo, merchandising, and Space Jam purposes for decades, the perpetually on-sale media conglomerate has found a home for its merriest melodies. Per The Hollywood Reporter, WBD is moving the Bugs Bunny and co. to Turner Classic Movies, a no-brainer that the Acme corporation would’ve figured out years ago. Clearly, Zaslav is trying to get back in the Bunny’s good graces because, beginning on February 2 at 8 P.M. PST, more than 750 Looney Tunes shorts will begin airing on TCM, starting with Bugs’ Oscar-nominated debut, A Wild Hare, directed by Tex Avery. The network is also naming the so-called wild hare its “Star of the Month” to celebrate TCM being the “ongoing television home” of some of the 20th century’s most influential comedic characters. The network will also ensure that “these cartoons are celebrated, contextualized and accessible to audiences of all ages,” meaning Ben Mankowicz can explain why Bugs is so damn sexy when dressed as a lady bunny.