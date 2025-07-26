Coyote Vs. Acme finally gets an August 2026 release date at very chaotic Comic-Con panel

It’s been a hell of a year for Coyote Vs. Acme. You probably know the story by this point: After getting yanked off the Warner Bros. theatrical schedule back in 2023, the animation/live-action hybrid comedy—in which Wile E. Coyote sues the Acme corporation for years of helping him blow himself up with rocket skates and do really stupid things with giant magnets—languished in “turned into a tax break” limbo for two years. Back in March, the movie was finally acquired by Ketchup Entertainment, and now it’s finally gotten a release date, arriving right in the midst of a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Specifically, Dave Green’s film is now set for a global release on August 28, 2026—which seems like a pretty long way off (including one whole extra San Diego Comic-Con), but, hey, what do we know about rescuing films from David Zaslav’s money bin? The panel itself certainly sounded like a goofily fun time, featuring appearances from star Will Forte (who plays the hapless lawyer helping Coyote sue the company), regular Looney Tunes voice actor Eric Bauza, and a bit where actor P.J. Byrne (who plays one of Acme’s lawyers in the movie) ran in, in-character, claiming he had a cease-and-desist against the film. Forte also showed off multiple clips from the movie, before Byrne had the whole panel dragged off by “Acme interns”, at which point Forte ran back on stage to cue up the film’s first full trailer. (Which, sadly, hasn’t gone online yet; we’ll update this post if Ketchup ends up releasing it today.)

<i>Coyote Vs. Acme</i> was written by Samy Burch, with the original idea for the film originating from a 1990 New Yorker article by Ian Frazier. In addition to Forte and Byrne, Lana Condor, Luis Guzman, and John Cena also star in the film.