Coyote Vs. Acme finally gets an August 2026 release date at very chaotic Comic-Con panel
Will Forte and crew were eventually escorted off the Comic-Con stage by "Acme interns," while making veiled jokes about Warner Bros.Screenshot: WB Kids/YouTube
Introducing Endless Mode: A New Games & Anime Site from Paste
It’s been a hell of a year for Coyote Vs. Acme. You probably know the story by this point: After getting yanked off the Warner Bros. theatrical schedule back in 2023, the animation/live-action hybrid comedy—in which Wile E. Coyote sues the Acme corporation for years of helping him blow himself up with rocket skates and do really stupid things with giant magnets—languished in “turned into a tax break” limbo for two years. Back in March, the movie was finally acquired by Ketchup Entertainment, and now it’s finally gotten a release date, arriving right in the midst of a big Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con.