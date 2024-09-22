Tea time is over in the trailer for James Wan horror series Teacup The new series from James Wan brings horror to the heartland

From the twisted minds of the showrunner of Yellowstone and James Wan, Teacup is a new horror series that seemingly twists both minds into one. Set on a Georgian ranch, this is the classic American tale of a young family haunted by a freak in a gas mask. But, of course, something more sinister is at play in this pastoral setting, something supernatural.

Based on the Robert R. McCammon bestseller, the series comes from Wan’s new production company, Atomic Monster, and recalls the previous supernatural Yellowstone series, Outer Ranger, which wowed audiences by adding a bottomless pit to America’s golden waves of grain. However, with Wan in tow, Teacup hints at the Poltergeist-inspired family-in-crisis haunted house movies of Wan’s Conjuring and Insidious. To that end, yes, there does appear to be a cursed child at the center of things.

For this first trailer, the premise is pretty oblique: A young family’s idyllic farm life is thrown for a loop when an unknown force in the woods and a creepy weirdo in a gasmask begin terrorizing them and their animals. By the trailer’s end, the series hints at some bone-crunching, blood-drenched horror. We should be so lucky.

Teacup stars Yvonne Strahovski, Scott Speedman, Chaske Spencer, Kathy Baker, and Caleb Dolden. The series premieres on Peacock on October 10, with two episodes premiering every Thursday through Halloween.