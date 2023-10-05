Last summer, before sending the Duttoniverse into disarray and his personal life into tabloid fodder, Kevin Costner teased a four-part, 11-hour western epic: Horizon: An American Saga. More than a year later, Costner returns, 10-gallon hat in hand, with a teaser, which has been wh itt led down into two parts, which gallop into theaters on June 28, 2024, and August 16, 2024.

HORIZON: AN AMERICAN SAGA Teaser Trailer (2024) Kevin Costner

The Oscar-winner returns to his historical Western obsession, a genre he mined to Academy gold with Dances With Wolves. The new films track a 15-year period before and after the Civil War, but not much more is known about the plot. Deadline says it’s an “experience through the eyes of many” that creates an “epic journey […] fraught with peril and intrigue from the constant onslaught of natural elements.” Whose eyes will we see through? Costner, Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower.

It sounds like Costner still plans on sticking with this massive cast into a larger series. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the strikes disrupted Costner’s four-movie plan, with the production of the third part on pause as SAG-AFTRA awaits a fair deal from the studios. Still, Costner has a lot of personal equity in this one; c ourt filings from his very public divorce show that he poured at least $20 million into Horizon. He later told Francis Ford Coppola that he “mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara where I was going to build my last house. But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a fucking conniption fit.”

Regardless of whether the third part will ever gallop into theaters, the two parts are aimed square at the Yellowstone faithful. Costner clearly still wants to work in Westerns , just not under the Dutton hat. We’re not sure if he’ll return to Paramount’s ranch—though the studio can’t be happy that the leading man on the most popular show on TV is doing a W estern for WB—but he’s clearly got more to say about life on the range. For his part, Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan hopes the movie is “worth it” and that it is “good.”

