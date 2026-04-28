Ted Lasso is a women's sports guy in first season 4 teaser

The last time we saw Ted Lasso, he was back in Kansas at last, devoting his time to coaching his son’s soccer team. Apparently, three years was enough time to get those kids where they needed to be, because Ted Lasso is back for its fourth season this summer, and with it, Ted is back in the United Kingdom. This time, though, he’s coaching a women’s football team, which still leads to him being called a “wanker” as per usual. The more things change, etc.

The logline for the season reads:

“In season four, Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women’s football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would.”

Though there’s a new team for Ted to coach, there will still be some familiar faces. Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, and Jeremy Swift all return from previous seasons, while the new additions include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern, and Grant Feely. Season four of Ted Lasso premieres on Apple TV on August 5, with new episodes continuing weekly until October 7.