Ted Lasso is a women's sports guy in first season 4 teaser
Jason Sudeikis' Ted is back in Britain for his "biggest challenge yet."Image courtesy of Apple TV
The last time we saw Ted Lasso, he was back in Kansas at last, devoting his time to coaching his son’s soccer team. Apparently, three years was enough time to get those kids where they needed to be, because Ted Lasso is back for its fourth season this summer, and with it, Ted is back in the United Kingdom. This time, though, he’s coaching a women’s football team, which still leads to him being called a “wanker” as per usual. The more things change, etc.
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