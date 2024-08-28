Watch the Terrifier 3 trailer, even if it's through your fingers Art The Clown is a very, very, very, very, very bad Santa

Terrifier 2 made people literally vomit and pass out in theaters. Apparently, a lot of you freaks like that sort of thing, because Art the Clown is back and more stomach-churningly sadistic than ever. God help us—literally. This time, he’s saving his bloody rampage for Christmas. Too bad Violent Night was already taken.

Terrifier 3—from director/enemy of the people Damien Leone—dropped its first full-length trailer today, and while Art’s tiny tophat is still missing (as tragic a casualty as any of his many, many human victims), he’s replaced it with perhaps the most sinister Santa hat to ever grace the screen.

The trailer sees the man in the makeup do the type of things all good clowns do. He entertains children! He laughs from the mouth hole in his disembodied head! He makes snow angels in the blood of all the people he’s killed! Y’know… typical clown stuff.

The actual plot of the film—for those of you watching for that (you can be honest)—checks in on Sienna (Lauren LaVera), surely one of horror’s most traumatized final girls, and her brother, Jonathan (Elliott Fullam), five years after the events of the second film. They’ve since moved, but just when they think they’ve finally outrun the demon clown, he returns to “prove that no holiday is safe,” per the film’s logline. There are so many holidays, you guys; we have to be careful. If we give this thing $15 million on its $250,000 budget like we did for the last one, we might have to squirm through trailers for Terrifier 4: Memorial Day Massacre or Terrifier 5: Bloody Boxing Day. Now, that’s terrifying.

If you were worried at all that the spirit of Christmas would dull the gore, don’t be! “There’s one particular thing I have a hard time stomaching. I don’t want to say what it was, but I almost vomited,” David Howard Thornton, who plays Art, recently told Empire. “Of course, everybody thought it was hysterical that I was having that reaction. Like: ‘Oh, we finally got him!'” There’s one sequence in the threequel that “will be very controversial…” he added. “People are gonna be surprised by the depravity that we get up to in that scene.” Cool cool cool.

You can watch Terrifier 3 in theaters on October 11… if you dare.