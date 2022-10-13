Horror fans are weird. (Note: this author is writing this as a lifelong horror fan, who is undeniably weird.) What would you think if you heard the words “passed out cold” or “puking hard and loud?” What about “VOMIT BAGS” (all caps)? If your reaction was closer to “one ticket, please” than “oh my god, is this another pandemic?” you may be a member of this exclusive club. The newest compulsory outing? Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2, a clown-based slasher so violently disgusting that fans are apparently experiencing their own, live body horror in theaters— and loving every minute of it.

“My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommend,” one sociopath fan gushed, with attached photographic evidence of the medical emergency in question.

“Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom,” wrote another. (He clarified in a follow up Tweet that he “loved the movie,” just in case you were worried for a second that passing out and puking weren’t actually welcome cinematic reactions.)

The team behind the film, to their credit, clearly anticipated this, er, outpouring of enthusiasm. Complimentary vomit bags handed out at screenings don’t just exist in the first place, but go so far as to ensure that film is “guaranteed to cause gastrointestinal upset.” (Also, do not reuse these vomit bags for Terrifier 3, folks! Now that would be gross.)

The real question, of course, is whether these reports are to be believed or not. In the words of another satisfied customer, Terrifier 2 is “the first movie in my lifetime where I’ve read reports of people fainting and vomiting in the theater, and then after finally seeing it myself thinking, ‘yeah, I get that.’”



Still on the fence? You can watch a single minute of the film here (obvious content warning for extremely graphic violence). Now grab your popcorn and your vomit bag, multiply that by 140, and make sure you have 911 pre-dialed on your phone, just in case.